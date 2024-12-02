XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 257,539 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.20% of XPO worth $24,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at about $271,532,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in XPO by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after purchasing an additional 390,320 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,488,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,124,000 after buying an additional 253,519 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the third quarter worth $18,071,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at $16,540,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on XPO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

XPO stock opened at $152.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.20. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $156.85.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

