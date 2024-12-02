Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 4,443,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,485,235 shares.The stock last traded at $24.05 and had previously closed at $21.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Zeta Global Trading Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Zeta Global’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other Zeta Global news, CEO David Steinberg acquired 53,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

