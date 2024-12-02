Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.94-$2.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.623-$2.643 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.61 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.69 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.13.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZS

Zscaler Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $208.51. 4,831,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,010,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.80. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $259.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $842,078.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,563.02. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,408.70. This trade represents a 23.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.