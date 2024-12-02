Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.680-0.690 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $633.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.1 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.940-2.990 EPS.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ZS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,687. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.46 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.80. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZS shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.13.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.70, for a total value of $260,739.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,224,950.20. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at $61,906,072.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,502 shares of company stock worth $5,256,651 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

