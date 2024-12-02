Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,387 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1,505.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Muscato sold 207,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $33,413,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 318,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,352,424.58. The trade was a 39.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total value of $18,878,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,849,637.12. This trade represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $159.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average is $102.33. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $168.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.42%.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

