12,061 Shares in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Lam Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 61.9% in the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $67.30. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.12 and a 1-year high of $71.31.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

