1,930 Shares in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Bought by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,923.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 972,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,423,000 after buying an additional 924,730 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,618,000 after acquiring an additional 773,017 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 14,553.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 564,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,959,000 after purchasing an additional 560,179 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,530,000 after purchasing an additional 264,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,769,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NYSE FTAI opened at $166.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 2.06. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $177.18.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is -1,199.88%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

