26,006 Shares in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Acquired by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 708.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 193,298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,138,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

MRCC opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $8.65.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

