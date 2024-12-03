5,185 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by ClearAlpha Technologies LP

ClearAlpha Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,330,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Frontdoor by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,529,000 after buying an additional 173,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Frontdoor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,787,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,402,000 after buying an additional 89,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 23.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,257,000 after acquiring an additional 291,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 112.7% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,210,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 641,476 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $58.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.88 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 132.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

