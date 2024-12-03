Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $177.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.14.

ANF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.87. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $75.69 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,109.60. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. This represents a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after buying an additional 141,788 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

