Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Actelis Networks Price Performance

Shares of Actelis Networks stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Actelis Networks has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Get Actelis Networks alerts:

Actelis Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Actelis Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actelis Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.