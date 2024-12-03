Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,800 shares, a decline of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 297,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Actelis Networks Price Performance
Shares of Actelis Networks stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Actelis Networks has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.60.
