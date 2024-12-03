Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,872 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe stock opened at $514.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $503.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.50. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

