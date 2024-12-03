AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.28 and last traded at $32.49. 16,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 140,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASIX. StockNews.com lowered AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $870.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 45.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other news, CEO Erin N. Kane sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,795 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,434.15. The trade was a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $77,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,816. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AdvanSix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 151,470 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 8,903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AdvanSix by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 593,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 261,964 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 469,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 153,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

