AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 829,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211,849 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $85,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 89,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in AECOM by 293.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 180,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after acquiring an additional 134,730 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AECOM by 28.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its position in AECOM by 17.6% during the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 69,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $115.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. AECOM has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $118.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.31.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AECOM in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

