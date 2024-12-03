Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.93 and last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 211589 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.44.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.