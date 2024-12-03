Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,009 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for approximately 3.0% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.49% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $100,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,455,000 after acquiring an additional 35,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,045,000 after purchasing an additional 72,934 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after buying an additional 77,686 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after buying an additional 1,411,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,934,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.3 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.38. 108,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 317.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

