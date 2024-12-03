Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Downgraded to Moderate Buy Rating by Singular Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Singular Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARLP

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP stock opened at $27.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,904,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,605,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,144,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,145 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.