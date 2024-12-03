Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,770,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 76,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,630 shares in the company, valued at $19,858,105.50. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 17,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,156,540 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,843,714,000 after buying an additional 257,072 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 116,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,821,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,942,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $210.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $142.81 and a 1-year high of $215.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.