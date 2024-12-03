Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $212.99 and last traded at $210.71. Approximately 39,523,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 40,312,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.20.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This represents a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,026,683 shares of company stock worth $1,252,148,795. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.