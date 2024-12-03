Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Short Interest Up 5.5% in November

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 19,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,161,054.84. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $264,213. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 748,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 82,728 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 71,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 233,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 25,564 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,386,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FOLD. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ FOLD traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The stock had a trading volume of 982,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,605. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 0.60. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

