Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:LEND – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.28. Approximately 4,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.
Amplify CrowdBureau(R) Online Lending & Digital Banking ETF Trading Down 1.8 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.
