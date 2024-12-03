Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for JD Sports Fashion (JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON: JD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/29/2024 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/22/2024 – JD Sports Fashion had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 110 ($1.39) price target on the stock.

11/22/2024 – JD Sports Fashion was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on the stock.

11/21/2024 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/25/2024 – JD Sports Fashion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/4/2024 – JD Sports Fashion had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:JD traded up GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 102.75 ($1.30). 5,548,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,791. The company has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,027.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 127.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 127.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23.

Get JD Sports Fashion Plc alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a GBX 0.33 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.25%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andy Long acquired 31,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £29,821.44 ($37,743.88). 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.