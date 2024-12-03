Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,879 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Aptiv worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario grew its position in Aptiv by 49.3% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at about $162,640,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,488,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $179,189,000 after acquiring an additional 388,045 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter valued at $56,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTV traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.99. 1,164,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,260. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $91.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

