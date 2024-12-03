Ascent Group LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 311.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 22.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

