Ascent Group LLC Sells 1,016 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Ascent Group LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.97 and a 52-week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.