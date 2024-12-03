Associated Capital Group, Inc. (AC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 5th

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Associated Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

AC stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,281. The stock has a market cap of $768.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.31. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Associated Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

