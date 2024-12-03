Atom Investors LP Has $1.53 Million Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Atom Investors LP reduced its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,420,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,388,000 after purchasing an additional 74,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chord Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,245,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,423,000 after buying an additional 656,374 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chord Energy by 72.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,771,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,090,000 after buying an additional 741,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chord Energy by 8,762.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,141,000 after buying an additional 1,230,985 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,982,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.25. Chord Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $123.30 and a 1 year high of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Chord Energy Dividend Announcement

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHRD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $211.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Chord Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.45.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

