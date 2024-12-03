Atom Investors LP Invests $1.42 Million in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 626.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $301.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.69 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. StockNews.com raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

