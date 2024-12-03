Atom Investors LP Reduces Stock Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Atom Investors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,151 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COLD. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.