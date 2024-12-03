Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,233,685 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 955,228 shares.The stock last traded at $26.55 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth about $143,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter worth $492,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

