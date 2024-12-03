Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 710 ($8.99) target price on the stock.
Auction Technology Group Stock Performance
Auction Technology Group stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 536 ($6.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,313. Auction Technology Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 638 ($8.07). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 443.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 471.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of £652.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6,700.00 and a beta of 1.29.
About Auction Technology Group
