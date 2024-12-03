Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.24 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 4669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Aurrigo International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 79.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.93 million, a PE ratio of -544.44 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.

