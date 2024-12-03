Aurrigo International (LON:AURR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Aurrigo International plc (LON:AURR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.24 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.63), with a volume of 4669 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.62).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Aurrigo International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aurrigo International
Aurrigo International Price Performance
About Aurrigo International
Aurrigo International plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies OEM products and autonomous vehicles to the automotive, aviation, and transport industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various range of components and systems, including electronic control units, wiring harness systems, interior and exterior parts, and safety critical systems.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurrigo International
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Aurrigo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurrigo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.