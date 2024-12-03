Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Bought by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,258,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

