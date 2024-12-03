Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 447.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,840 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.78 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.16 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.3111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

