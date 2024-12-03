Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booking by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Booking by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 98.8% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 40 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Baird R W raised shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,820.50.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,224.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,599.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,093.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,104.48 and a 1-year high of $5,237.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.