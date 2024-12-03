BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Stock Holdings Lifted by III Capital Management

III Capital Management increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 35,032 shares during the period. BorgWarner makes up about 0.3% of III Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. III Capital Management’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Evercore ISI upgraded BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 154,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $5,329,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,997,111.77. The trade was a 37.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,010 shares of company stock valued at $7,678,076. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.12. 128,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,803. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 11.17%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

