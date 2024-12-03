BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Bought by HighVista Strategies LLC

HighVista Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,482 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Down 1.8 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.17. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $44.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,156 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $93,135.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,116.78. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,831,545 shares of company stock valued at $150,056,923. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.