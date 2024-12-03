Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance
Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About Bridgeline Digital
