Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Performance

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

