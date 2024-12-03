Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $128,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $136,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $166.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $777.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.31 and a 1 year high of $186.42.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.