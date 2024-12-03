Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.68, with a volume of 10246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.
The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Brookfield Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.34%.
Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Direct Insurance, Reinsurance, and Pension Risk Transfer (PRT). The Direct Insurance segment offers a range of insurance products and services including Whole, Universal, Variable Universal, and Credit Life insurance products; deferred, single premium immediate, and variable annuities; primary and excess casualty products, such as specialty casualty, construction defect, general liability, commercial multi-peril, workers compensation, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability; professional liability including management, transaction, and errors and omissions liability; property insurance for homeowners and renters, inland marine, and auto physical damages; surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance; and health insurance, credit insurance, and pension products.
