Bryan Edwin Mckernon Sells 1,262 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) CEO Bryan Edwin Mckernon sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $95,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,620. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

C&F Financial stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.51. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,604. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. C&F Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $79.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $250.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.38.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of C&F Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

