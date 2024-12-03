Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 302,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,686.0 days.

Buzzi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZZUF remained flat at $42.41 during trading hours on Tuesday. Buzzi has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60.

Buzzi Company Profile

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

