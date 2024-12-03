Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 1,956 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,239 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Boeing by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,590 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,472,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $375,862,000 after buying an additional 348,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

