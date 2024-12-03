Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1,080.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 182,558 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,631,188 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,552,927 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 24,954.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,730,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $92,250,000 after buying an additional 2,720,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter valued at about $55,132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,087,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $340,752,000 after buying an additional 1,681,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after acquiring an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Dbs Bank began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $41.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.69%.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.