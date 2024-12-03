Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CCSO traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $22.19.
About Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF
