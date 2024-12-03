CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX) Insider Acquires A$95,000.00 in Stock

CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX – Get Free Report) insider Craig Cooper bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,000.00 ($61,688.31).
CardieX Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
About CardieX
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CardieX
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
Receive News & Ratings for CardieX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardieX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.