CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX) Insider Acquires A$95,000.00 in Stock

CardieX Limited (ASX:CDX – Get Free Report) insider Craig Cooper bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,000.00 ($61,688.31).

CardieX Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About CardieX

CardieX Limited designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices used in cardiovascular health management in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers SphygmoCor, a vascular biometric technology that measures arterial health by collecting digital vascular biomarkers using novel sensors.

