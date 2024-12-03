Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Stake Raised by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 266.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,096 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $36,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 941.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $421.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.56 and a 1 year high of $435.60. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 15.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,438,890.56. This trade represents a 24.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $393.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

