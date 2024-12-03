Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,916,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 975,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chewy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chewy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHWY

Insider Activity at Chewy

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chewy

(Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.