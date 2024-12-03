Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 29,437 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $84.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33.

Insider Activity

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.40 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 54.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,673 shares of company stock valued at $509,688. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Liberty Broadband



Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

