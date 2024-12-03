Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 6,311 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $630,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.15, for a total value of $12,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 208,166 shares in the company, valued at $126,179,820.90. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total transaction of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,256 shares of company stock worth $61,043,370 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $636.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $488.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $380.19. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $229.02 and a one year high of $652.22.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

